Pule Mabe: Tito Mboweni too old to create jobs

ANC NEC member and national spokesperson Pule Mabe has urged young people to take leadership responsibilities in society.

When this happened, he said, job creation would gain impetus because old people like finance minister Tito Mboweni were stuck in old ways of doing things.

Mabe was speaking at the memorial service for murdered ANCYL member Lethabo Nkoana, who was gunned down last weekend.

"We want a youth league that is going to contribute towards the creation of jobs," said Mabe.

"It is not the responsibility of Tito Mboweni to create jobs. No. Mboweni might come with jobs that were relevant in 1994, but there is Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter and these things were not there when the ANC took power."

Mabe lauded Nkoana for his bravery, saying he was in the league of icons such as Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela, who cut their political teeth in the ANCYL.