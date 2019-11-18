Lethabo Nkoana's mother wants justice

ANC Youth League member Lethabo Nkoana was given an emotional sendoff in Mamelodi East, Tshwane, at the weekend.

ANC members from different structures, including Cosas, ANC Women's League and the national youth task team attended the funeral.

Minister of police Bheki Cele; Kgosientso Ramokgopa, head of the Presidency's investment and infrastructure office; and ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe, were among those in attendance.

Ramokgopa said Nkoana, 25, was a bright and promising youth league activist whose life was cut short.

Nkoana was gunned down during a task team meeting that turned violent in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

Witnesses told Sowetan Nkoana was hit by a bullet apparently meant for his friend.

Another league member was shot and hospitalised.

Nkoana's grieving mother Melitah Nkoana, 45, said: "I'm so sad and hurt by the way my son was killed and the pain is unbearable. Why was my son killed?

"I spent the whole of last week with my son and he left me on Friday night and promised to call me the next day on Saturday, the day he died, but he never called. Instead, I got a call about my son's death and it was hard to believe but I felt it in my heart and I saw signs on my body."

She said all she wanted was justice for her son.

Cele confirmed that a suspect was arrested and would appear in court today.