Nelson Mandela Bay's prominent business leader gunned down in suspected 'hit'

A director of the Nelson Mandela Bay Black Business Caucus was shot dead on Monday morning in what police suspect to be a hit.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication HeraldLIVE reported that SMME owner and Baba Ningi Black Business Caucus director Luvuyo Nyongoba, 51, was gunned down outside his house in Mahambehlala Street, Kwazakhele, about 2am.

According to police, the body of Nonkosi Ndevu, 39, was found lying next to him.

Both had been shot multiple times at close range.

The bodies were found outside Nyongoba’s home, metres away from a rented Toyota Yaris parked in the yard.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said Nyongoba’s 16-year-old son was sleeping inside the house when he woke to gunshots.

“He was too scared to look, but about 5.30am he went outside and found both bodies lying in the yard, near a car parked on the road,” Beetge said.