South Africa

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Cape Town

By TimesLIVE - 12 December 2019 - 21:48
A man was gunned down in an apparent hit in Mitchells Plain on Thursday afternoon.
A man was gunned down in an apparent hit in Mitchells Plain on Thursday afternoon.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A man was gunned down in an apparent hit in Mitchells Plain on Thursday afternoon.

People at the scene said a white vehicle drove past and they heard gunshots. The victim was hit in the face and body, reported Netwerk24.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa told TimesLIVE that the victim – whom police have not yet identified – was a 32-year-old male. She said a teenager, aged 16, was also wounded.

The incident happened at about 3:30pm on the corner of Silversands Street and De Duin Avenue in Westridge.

“The 16-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance,” said Potelwa.

“They were standing on a corner when a vehicle with occupants drove towards them and shots were fired.

“Crime scene experts are combing the scene for clues. Additional resources from Mitchells Plain and the Anti-Gang Unit have been deployed in the area,” she added.

Netwerk24 said the shooting may have stemmed from a fallout between the Hard Livings and the 28s gang.

Alleged killer nanny from Daveyton expected back in court

A Daveyton nanny who allegedly killed the child she was hired to care for was on Tuesday expected back in the Benoni magistrate’s court, in the east ...
News
2 days ago

Girl, 5, naked with hands tied, rescued with help of friend who had been stabbed 10 times

Two children, aged five and six when they were kidnapped and raped, have helped convict their attacker
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X