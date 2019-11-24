South Africa

Suspected robber gunned down at Moyo Zoo Lake restaurant in Joburg

By Iavan Pijoos - 24 November 2019 - 15:43
It was alleged that the suspect allegedly attacked and robbed a Vietnamese national at gunpoint of his belongings.
Image: Supplied

A man was shot dead after he allegedly robbed a tourist at the Moyo Zoo Lake restaurant in Johannesburg on Friday evening, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the suspect allegedly attacked and robbed a Vietnamese national of his belongings at gunpoint.

“It is alleged that a patron inside the restaurant observed the incident and fired shots, fatally wounding the suspect,” Peters said.

The suspect’s firearm — with its serial number filed off — was seized by officers.

More details were not immediately available.

The restaurant could not immediately comment when approached by SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE.

