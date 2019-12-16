Stutterheim shocked by killing of popular businessman

The Eastern Cape's Stutterheim community is still trying to come to terms with the slaying of well-known businessman Gagik Ovsepian in the early hours of Saturday.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE reported that Ovsepian, 56, owner of fast-food outlet Southern Fried Chicken, was gunned down by three men in front of his wife at their Xolora village home. His wife was unharmed.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said Ovsepian, whose Facebook page states he was from Armenia, died on the scene.

Kinana said three men entered the house at about 3am while the couple were sleep in their bedroom on the second floor. As soon as they woke, the men demanded money from them.

Kinana said the men had gained access through an open window.

“They shot him and took the keys of his silver Mercedes-Benz before fleeing the scene in the vehicle. They also took jewellery and two cellphones,” he said.

Kinana said the vehicle was later found abandoned on the N6 freeway.

No arrests had been made, Kinana said.