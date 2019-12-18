South Africa

Gatvol South African alters Medupi's Wikipedia entry

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 18 December 2019 - 06:47
Medupi's Wikipedia page was altered recently, although the original page was quickly restored.
Image: Business Times

South Africans are clearly still livid with Eskom's load-shedding - and employing creative ways to let it be known

One gatvol South African made clear his displeasure by altering the Wikipedia page for the chronically challenged Medupi power station.

The English translation of the power station's name was changed from “rain that soaks parched land” to “rain that soaks coal”.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his briefing last week, blamed the load-shedding on wet coal and “sabotage”.

He told the nation that possible acts of sabotage had led to a loss of 2,000MW of electricity and the recent stage 6 load-shedding, adding that he had instructed it be investigated.

"The sabotage happened in a way where we lost 2,000MW. The wet coal led to a loss of additional megawatts. All that was a combination. Sabotage is not the only factor that led to load-shedding," he said.

The cheeky changes made to Medupi's Wikipedia page were later deleted and the page was restored to its original form.

Taking to social media, many thought the change was not only funny but accurate, given what the country has had to endure. Here's a snapshot of some of the reactions:

Electorate has allowed ANC leaders to lapse into lethargy about SA's problems

The ANC is back at the helm in the City of Johannesburg after the DA-led administration was dissolved at the resignation of Herman Mashaba.
Opinion
6 days ago

We need bold, competent leaders to fix our problems

As if the present heatwave, drought and now floods sweeping across SA are not enough, we are being subjected to prolonged power blackouts.
Opinion
6 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa admits to visiting Medupi only once, and Mzansi has questions

This week's edition of President Cyril Ramaphosa's weekly newsletter hasn't received the best reception as the country endures another round of power ...
News
1 week ago

X