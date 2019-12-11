Sabotage at Eskom responsible for some loadshedding - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said acts of sabotage which apparently led to Eskom losing 2,000 megawatts of energy generation - plunging the country into stage 6 of loadshedding - have been uncovered.

Ramaphosa addressed a press briefing at Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Sunninghill following a meeting with the power utility's board and management on Wednesday afternoon.

