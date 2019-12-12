'Lights to stay on through Christmas to New Year'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged that loadshedding will come to an end on Tuesday next week - and that "it will not be a dark Christmas".

The president said that from December 17 to January 13, and "hopefully thereafter", the lights would stay on.

This came as the president announced measures that will be taken to bring load-shedding to an end. The drastic steps include the cancellation of leave for all Eskom senior managers and executives.

The president said Eskom's management was working on an emergency recovery plan to get rid of load-shedding.

Eskom pledged that problems that plunged the country into darkness and led to unprecedented stage 6 load-shedding, would be resolved and the power back into the system by the end of the week.