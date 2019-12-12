Saboteurs had full knowledge of how power station worked – Eskom COO

Eskom chief operating officer (COO) Jan Oberholzer on Thursday said the alleged sabotage at Eskom was carried out by people with full knowledge of the Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga.

Oberholzer told Cape Talk that the sabotage was not the root of load-shedding but contributed to it. When load-shedding was implemented, 10 units were lost, he said. Five of the breakdowns were boiler tube leaks, of which two were units at Tutuka power station.

“I cannot talk about it unfortunately, because we are busy with the investigation with the police. All I can comment on, is that it has obviously been done by an individual or individuals with full knowledge of the power station, to know if you do x, y, z, you are tripping the boilers.”

He said they suspected that more than one person was involved.

Oberholzer said there had been no cameras in the facility, adding that “you don’t expect your own people to be up to mischief”.

“To have cameras all over the show, it was never believe to be necessary.”

He said there had been other incidents of sabotage but he did not want to disclose the details.