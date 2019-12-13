Miners renew urgent calls for independent power in SA

“The latest crisis highlights the fact that the government must accelerate the licensing of renewable power projects planned by industrial and mining companies so that they can deal with job-destroying tariff hikes and supply interruptions,” said Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland.

“This would also give Eskom room to address its own operational issues at their power plants.”

Holland has made securing the approval for a 40MW solar plant to supply the South Deep mine one of his personal projects after the rapid and successful implementation of renewable energy projects in Australia with the full support and financial backing by the government there.

Gold Fields started engaging the SA government in July 2017 and made a submission to Nersa in May 2018.

“To engage with Nersa further we need ministerial approval as Nersa will not assess any generation licence application above 10MW without this approval. We are waiting for the ministerial approval,” Holland said.