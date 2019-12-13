Stage 2 load-shedding continues on Friday
Stage 2 load-shedding is being implemented from 9am to 11pm on Friday, Eskom said.
“Load-shedding will be required all day to cater for further trips and to create capacity to replenish water reserves for our pumped storage schemes,” the embattled utility said in a statement.
Eskom said it would continue using diesel for their open gas turbines and water at pumped storage schemes to supplement capacity.
It was still unclear whether there would be load-shedding over the weekend, but Eskom said that the generating plants performed at low levels of reliability.
“Any unexpected shift, such as an increase in unplanned breakdowns, could result in a change in load-shedding stage at short notice.
“We will keep South Africans informed about the status of the electricity system and our recovery efforts throughout this period.”
