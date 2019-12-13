South Africa

Stage 2 load-shedding continues on Friday

By Iavan Pijoos - 13 December 2019 - 15:56
Eskom said it would continue using diesel for their open gas turbines and water at pumped storage schemes to supplement capacity.
Eskom said it would continue using diesel for their open gas turbines and water at pumped storage schemes to supplement capacity.
Image: Times Media

Stage 2 load-shedding is being implemented from 9am to 11pm on Friday, Eskom said.

“Load-shedding will be required all day to cater for further trips and to create capacity to replenish water reserves for our pumped storage schemes,” the embattled utility said in a statement.

Eskom said it would continue using diesel for their open gas turbines and water at pumped storage schemes to supplement capacity.

It was still unclear whether there would be load-shedding over the weekend, but Eskom  said that the generating plants performed at low levels of reliability.

“Any unexpected shift, such as an increase in unplanned breakdowns, could result in a change in load-shedding stage at short notice.

“We will keep South Africans informed about the status of the electricity system and our recovery efforts throughout this period.”

Sabotage at Eskom responsible for some loadshedding - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said acts of sabotage which apparently led to Eskom losing 2,000 megawatts of energy generation - plunging the country into ...
News
2 days ago

Saboteurs had full knowledge of how power station worked – Eskom COO

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer on Thursday said the alleged sabotage was done by people with full knowledge of the Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga.
News
1 day ago

Miners renew urgent calls for independent power in SA

SA’s mining companies urged the government to grant permission for them to set up independent power sources after years of delays and frustration to ...
News
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
Celebrating Zozi's Victory
X