Electorate has allowed ANC leaders to lapse into lethargy about SA's problems

The ANC is back at the helm in the City of Johannesburg after the DA-led administration was dissolved at the resignation of Herman Mashaba.

It is ironic that the party responsible for the loadshedding has been rewarded with another opportunity to run Johannesburg.

Given that the city is the economic hub of SA, it is among the hardest hit by the failures of power generation.

Yet, the new ANC executive mayor has promised to make Johannesburg run better. But this is the same governing party at national level that has not made good on its commitment to address the power crisis in the country.

There is no way that successive ANC administrations including the current one, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, have been serious about restarting the economy while doing nothing about energy generation.

In his weekly letter to the nation Ramaphosa wrote: "When I visited Medupi power station for the first time two weeks ago, I was struck by how massive it is. It is one thing to be told. that . Medupi will be the fourth-largest power station of its kind in the world; but it is quite another thing to stand below its towering turbines."