'It is our own failures which have led to this loadshedding' - Blade Nzimande

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande has blamed government’s policy direction for the failure of state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and South African Airways.

Speaking at the SACP special national congress held in Kempton Park, Nzimande said the origin of some of the problems within SOEs started during the implementation of Gear (Growth, Employment and Redistribution) policy, championed by former president Thabo Mbeki.

“Gear never benefitted the working class, that is why we spoke of jobless growth,” Nzimande said.

Nzimande told the SACP delegates in his political report that ideas to privatise some of the state-owned entities began during the beginning of democracy and had a negative impact on how these companies functioned.

“In the early 2000 we were told that Eskom power stations must be maintained, must be renewed and we must also build extra generation capacity. We did not do that because we wanted to privatise. Today, we are sitting in the middle of load shedding. There is nothing magical. It does not come from the top. It is our own failures which have led to this load shedding. We tried to prescribe to them and said they should focus on their core business,” he said.