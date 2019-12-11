Loadshedding SA-style is like a deadbeat dad

The electricity crisis has cured my procrastination.

For over two decades one of my biggest flaws was leaving things to the last minute much to my mother's irritation. Ironing? Oh I can do that in the morning. Charging my phone? Oh I'll do it later. Cooking? I'm not hungry yet, I'll see later what I whip up in a couple of hours.

Now I'm proud to say that I have left all of these bad habits in the past where they belong. In fact I've become so organised that I'm disappointed when there is no loadshedding. You mean to tell me that I charged all three of my power banks for nothing, charged my laptop and cooked for absolutely no reason? It's like preparing for the hunger games except no hunger ever comes.

The adrenaline of the lights going off and having an internal "yessssss!" because I'm smug and awfully proud that I will survive the next couple of hours because of my ingenuity is very satisfying.

Now when that loadshedding doesn't actually come I'm left not knowing what to do with myself because I have set up the next four hours with the knowledge that there will be no electricity.