Ramaphosa to visit floods-stricken areas after cutting Egypt trip short

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has cut short his two-day trip to Egypt and is on his way back to South Africa.

This is amid calls for him to return from Egypt to deal with the loadshedding crisis that has befallen the country since Thursday last week.

Ramaphosa, who met with the Egyptian president Fatah El-Sisi will return to South Africa later today.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko confirmed that Ramaphosa will tomorrow meet with Eskom board and executives to explain the recurring power cuts.

“President Ramaphosa will on Wednesday meet with the board and management of the national power utility Eskom where he will be briefed on plans to mitigate and resolve the current electricity crisis affecting most of the country,” Diko said.

Ramaphosa will also visit floods-stricken areas including Tembisa in Ekurhuleni.

“The President is also expected to visit Tembisa on Gauteng’s East Rand that has been severely impacted by the recent rains, leading to wide scale flood.

“The President will meet with local residents, community leaders and provincial officials managing the support being given to the stricken community,” Diko said.