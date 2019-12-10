Stages 6 to 8 load-shedding: What it means and how it affects you

Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding for the first time on Monday and has announced that it has started planning for stages 7 and 8.

What does this mean and how does it affect you?

Stage 6

SA has never experienced anything higher than stage 4 load-shedding, with stages 6 and 7 indicating that Eskom will shed 6,000MW and 7,000MW respectively.

Stage 6 doubles the frequency of stage 3 and, according to Eskom, this means load- shedding will be scheduled over four-day periods for four hours at a time.

Stage 8

Should Eskom escalate load-shedding to stage 8, SA residents will be without power up to six times a day or 12 hours, depending on the day’s schedule. This stage will shed 8,000MW from the grid.

Stage 8 doubles the frequency of stage 4.