Load-shedding likely to hit water supply, Cape Town warns residents
Capetonians were warned on Tuesday that stage 6 load-shedding could lead to intermittent water disconnections and disruption to sewage systems.
“Our pumps for both the water and sewerage systems cannot operate properly without power for significant periods,” said a City of Cape Town statement.
It asked residents not to panic, but said it had no clear idea of the nature or extent of the possible interruptions in water supply.
“Our operational teams are on full alert and the situation is being monitored intensively. Updates will be provided on a regular basis,” said the statement.
“Residents should not panic, but please use water sparingly and prepare just in case they do experience a period of no water supply.
“The advice is to store enough municipal tap water for drinking, cooking and basic ablution. Use clean containers and keep them sealed for hygiene and safety purposes.
“All taps must be kept closed during this period to prevent any water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored.”
Cape Town’s latest load-shedding schedule goes up to stage 8, during which power would be cut for two-hour periods six times a day.
