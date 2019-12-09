SA plunged into stage 6 load-shedding

Eskom has announced unprecedented stage 6 load-shedding from 6pm on Monday.

The ailing power utility simply said this is due to a "shortage of capacity".

"This follows a technical problem at Medupi power station impacting additional generation supply," Eskom said on Twitter.

Rainfall was also blamed.

"The heavy rains has caused coal handling and operational problems at several power stations," Eskom said.

However, it said this was not a cause for alarm.