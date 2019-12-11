Blackouts threaten oxygen user's life

For Precious Moilwa, every scheduled electricity outage could be her last breath.

Moilwa suffers from pulmonary hypertension, which is a type of high blood pressure that affects the arteries in the lungs and the right side of the heart, causing short breath.

Since the latest roll-out of Eskom's loadshedding, the 32-year-old has used up five 4l oxygen tanks as her oxygen machine's functionality is dependent on electricity.

"It's been a nightmare since loadshedding has started. I've used up five tanks so far. It's very expensive and that is why it's extra difficult for me during the blackouts," she said.

Moilwa said the oxygen cylinder costs R450 to refill every two to three days while the home oxygen machine costs R2,000 to rent monthly.

She said each cylinder lasts for six hours and that electricity outages sometimes run over the scheduled periods.