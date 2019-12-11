Blackouts threaten oxygen user's life
For Precious Moilwa, every scheduled electricity outage could be her last breath.
Moilwa suffers from pulmonary hypertension, which is a type of high blood pressure that affects the arteries in the lungs and the right side of the heart, causing short breath.
Since the latest roll-out of Eskom's loadshedding, the 32-year-old has used up five 4l oxygen tanks as her oxygen machine's functionality is dependent on electricity.
"It's been a nightmare since loadshedding has started. I've used up five tanks so far. It's very expensive and that is why it's extra difficult for me during the blackouts," she said.
Moilwa said the oxygen cylinder costs R450 to refill every two to three days while the home oxygen machine costs R2,000 to rent monthly.
She said each cylinder lasts for six hours and that electricity outages sometimes run over the scheduled periods.
"When I can't afford to refill them or if Revitalise, the company that provides me with oxygen, does not stick to its schedule, I am forced to go to hospital to get oxygen there. It's more expensive because they have to run a series of tests before they can give me oxygen each time I go.
"I see my doctors two to three times a month and I pay a consultation fee of R950 a month and because I'm in and out of hospital, I'm even behind with a R5,800 payment but because I'm getting the best care I can live longer.
"I am privileged because I have chronic medical aid. It pains me to realise that as high as my medical bill is every month there's someone out there without the cover who has to fight the disease without the luxury medical care and equipment I have."
In March, she started a foundation named Mapafu, a Swahili word for lungs.
Among others, the foundation creates awareness on lung diseases and brings hope to people living with the condition similar to hers.
"The government does not offer portable oxygen machines and extra support for patients and, as a result, we raise funds that help with support groups, oxygen refilling money and hope to be able to get sponsored to buy portables, which cost around R40,000 per machine," Moilwa said.
She registered the nonprofit organisation last year.
