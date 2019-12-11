Silver lining as Eskom's loadshedding gives us time to rekindle family life
Eskom's non-performance has given us the opportunity to slow down.
Sitting in the dark, enjoying takeaways from a nearby suburb that has not been load-shed, gives us time to reflect, entering into dialogue with our families and rekindle the very essence of what families are all about.
No TV, no radio; just peace and quiet, enveloping every inch of our being as a strong meditative process begins, allowing us to have a relationship with our humanity.
Rush has now become hush, as we become mesmerised by a flickering candle.
Early to bed, early to rise - a peaceful existence. Thank you Eskom.
Peter Bachtis, Benoni
