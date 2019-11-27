Cash boost for advocacy group to fight 26 matters

A legal advocacy group has been given a boost that will help intensify its fight against gender-based violence on the 26 cases that it is working on.

Tshwaranang Legal Advocacy Centre (TLAC) provides, among other services, legal advice and support including free legal representation to women survivors of gender-based violence and was the recipient of R100,000 from Diageo South Africa, the makers of leading spirits brands in the country.

The money is going to be used for legal support in 26 cases currently being handled by the organisation. The cases include two incidents of intimate partner femicide, rape, domestic violence, maintenance and workplace sexual harassment.

Speaking at the launch of the 16 Days of Activism on No Violence Against Women and Children, TLAC co-ordinator Welekazi Stofile said she was pleased with the donation the organisation received as this would help them to assist victims of the gender-based violence.

Stofile said the focus for Tshwaranang is to "reduce instances of secondary victimisation of survivors of gender-based violence as they navigate the criminal justice system while also ensuring that they receive justice outcomes".