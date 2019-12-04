Today's killers and rapists are 'monsters' of our own making

Last month, Luyanda Botha, the man convicted of the killing and rape of Uyinene Mrwetyana, was sentenced to three life sentences in the Western Cape High Court. Justice was expediently served in this instance, and I hope this case sets a precedent.

However, as we laud the speed and meticulousness of the justice system in convicting the murderer of the UCT student, I am haunted by the pervasiveness of the conflation of methods of deterring or decreasing the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) with preventing gender-based violence through understanding its root causes.

Although these two mechanisms seem to be working hand-in-hand, I would like to argue that one is much more useful than the other.

Like every South African, I welcome any positive change to our justice system, but I cannot help but think that we are sometimes guilty of scapegoating in an attempt to rid ourselves of the responsibility and role that we as individuals have to play in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide, particularly in how we raise our kids - the very kids that one day become these killers and rapists.

I have written a plethora columns on the issue of violence, and the overarching theme is: children are not born violent.

No human being is born inherently violent or prejudiced.