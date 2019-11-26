Let's step up war against domestic violence
As we observe the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, let me add that war against domestic violence must be intensified every day and not only during the campaign.
We read about domestic violence and femicide. According to the Women in Action website, there has been an increase in the number of women being murdered by their intimate male partners.
It is also estimated that one out of four women are survivors of domestic violence.
The stories of Constable Francis Rasuge, Ina Bonnette, Karabo Mokoena, Reeva Steenkamp and many others are but few examples of how dire the situation is.
Although we have the Domestic Violence Act, which was promulgated with the aim to eradicate domestic violence, this legislation cannot do it alone.
Domestic violence is destructive as it creates a generation of people possessed by anger and hatred, which eventually results in a community that is infested with violence, crime and alcohol abuse.
The battle against domestic violence can only be won if women also play their part by speaking out when they are being abused and reporting the incidents to the authorities. Community members must also blow the whistle when they see abuse.
Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg eManyeleti
