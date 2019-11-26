Let's step up war against domestic violence

As we observe the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, let me add that war against domestic violence must be intensified every day and not only during the campaign.

We read about domestic violence and femicide. According to the Women in Action website, there has been an increase in the number of women being murdered by their intimate male partners.

It is also estimated that one out of four women are survivors of domestic violence.

The stories of Constable Francis Rasuge, Ina Bonnette, Karabo Mokoena, Reeva Steenkamp and many others are but few examples of how dire the situation is.