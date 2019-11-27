Zahara's family celebrates return of 'missing niece'
As SA commemorates 16 days of activism to remember victims of gender-based violence and casts the spotlight on the scourge of femicide and child abuse, musician Zahara's family is celebrating the safe return of her niece who had been "missing" for nearly two weeks.
Anelisa Mathebe disappeared after attending a Motsepe Foundation event in East London earlier this month.
Friends and family have been frantically searching for her and Zahara stepped up the search this week, posting a picture of her niece, along with a request for anyone with info to call her.
Zahara's sister, Bandezwa Mkutukana, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE that Anelisa returned home on Tuesday, hours after Zahara's plea.
“She returned and we are very happy. We opened a case with police and she has been returned. Her phone was taken, that is why no-one could get hold of her, but she is safe and home.”
Zahara said the family had prayed for her safe return.
She said Anelisa had called the family before her return, but they were anxious because the call had come from a strange number.
“I am just worried because so many people go missing in this country. For us to be honouring 16 Days of Activism, and for a family member to be missing during this time, was traumatic. We really need to work together to make SA safer for women.”
