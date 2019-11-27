Zahara's family celebrates return of 'missing niece'

As SA commemorates 16 days of activism to remember victims of gender-based violence and casts the spotlight on the scourge of femicide and child abuse, musician Zahara's family is celebrating the safe return of her niece who had been "missing" for nearly two weeks.

Anelisa Mathebe disappeared after attending a Motsepe Foundation event in East London earlier this month.

Friends and family have been frantically searching for her and Zahara stepped up the search this week, posting a picture of her niece, along with a request for anyone with info to call her.