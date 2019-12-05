Outcry as murder-accused husband gets R2,000 bail and is allowed to visit his child

“Is this what justice is? For him this bail of R2,000 is like a pat on the back.”

These were the words of Maria Clarke after the East London magistrate's court granted the man accused of killing her daughter, Angelique Clark-Abrahams, R2,000 bail.

DispatchLIVE reported that Carl Abrahams, Clarke-Abrahams' husband, was released on bail on Monday. He has also been granted permission to visit their child.

The bail outcome has shocked Clarke-Abrahams' family and women's rights organisations.

“I am sure for his family it is very good. He will be allowed to see the child under my supervision as well,” Clarke told DispatchLIVE.

Abrahams has been charged with rape and murder.

He was arrested in August after Clarke-Abrahams was assaulted and subsequently admitted to Cecilia Makiwane hospital’s ICU, where she died.

Organisations in the Eastern Cape opposing gender-based violence lambasted the move to grant Abrahams bail, calling it an insult in the fight against gender-based violence.