Swift justice for Uyinene gratifying

Your death will not be in vain!

This is part of a heart-rending statement issued by Uyinene Mrwetyana's family in the Cape Town High Court during the sentencing of the University of Cape Town student's rapist and murderer, Luyanda Botha, on Friday.

We fully agree with the family that Uyinene's death will not be futile. The family correctly say that Uyinene's death will not be futile as they look beyond their loss as her death awakened a movement in SA and the world over.

Her brutal murder, which grabbed the attention of countries beyond our shores, reignited the fight against gender-based violence and femicide that have crippled SA.

The high court handed Botha three life sentences for rape and murder and five years for defeating the ends of justice.

We can't imagine what the poor Mrwetyana family went through when Botha, in a four-page admission read by his counsel in court, detailed how he raped and killed Uyinene before he dumped her body elsewhere and later burnt it.

This heavy sentence should serve as a deterrent to would-be rapists and murders like Botha.

It should also be seen as a testament that our justice system will not hesitate to deal decisively with heartless people like Botha.

The judiciary system deserves our kudos for acting like greased lightning in sentencing Botha.