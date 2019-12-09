Police kiosk in Vlakfontein of 'little help'

There is an eerie feeling that surrounds the Khoza household in Vlakfontein, in the south of Johannesburg.

The gates have been locked and the house is deserted since the gruesome discovery of seven family members who were murdered and buried in shallow graves, allegedly at the hands of Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe in October 2018.

Mbali, 51, Dudu, 46, Nomfundo, 28 and their children Karabo, 11, Luyanda seven, Nkanyiso, two, and Sbongakonke, two, were all killed allegedly by Mabaso and Mbali's boyfriend Khupe.

They were both charged with the rape and murders of the seven.

Mabaso, 27, died after he allegedly hanged himself in the Cape Town police station's holding cell while Khupe, 61, had charges against him provisionally withdrawn following Mabaso's death.

While the community was recovering from the gruesome discovery, Mathapelo Mbele's remains were also found buried in a shallow grave of her boyfriend's shack in August after she had gone missing for several days.

Samuel Sibeko was charged with Mbele's murder and defeating the ends of justice and he is expected back in the Protea magistrate's court on January 8.

On this backdrop, community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko announced that her department would deploy a safety kiosk in the township in a bid to eradicate the scourge of femicide and gender-based violence.