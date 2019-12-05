SAA business rescue is not a bailout, but will restore confidence: Pravin Gordhan

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said embattled SA Airways (SAA) going into urgent business rescue was not a bailout, but would restore the confidence of the airline and help safeguard the entity.

Gordhan said the decision for the airline to go into business rescue was supported by government.

He said it would help to “restructure and reposition the entity into one that is stronger, more sustainable and able to grow and attract an equity partner”.

On Wednesday evening, in a leaked letter, secretary of cabinet Cassius Lubisi said President Cyril Ramaphosa made the order that SAA should go into urgent voluntary business rescue due to the “dire situation” facing the national carrier.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko confirmed to SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE that the letter was official correspondence to members of the cabinet and deputy ministers.