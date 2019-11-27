Self-serving union leaders dump members in battles

We are relieved that the national carrier SAA strike is over and done with.

The better part into democracy saw the trade unions and minibus taxis become the whipping boys of SA for fairly good reasons.

Due to labour strikes, many workers have been retrenched, dismissed, arrested, incapacitated and even killed.

Such industrial actions have adversely affected many other people, including non-strikers and the general public. Of course, there are many benefits reaped, especially before this new dispensation.

In the end, what it all boils down to is the dearth of ethical leadership in politics, business and labour unions. It is blighted by, among others, greed, corruption, collusion, arrogance and middle-class mafia - self-centredness.