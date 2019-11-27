'Strike has hit the finances of SAA'

The strike that recently saw South African Airways' workers down tools for a week has negatively impacted the balance sheet of the cash-strapped state-owned entity.

This is according to the department of public enterprises, which said the SAA cannot continue "as is".

"The strike at South African Airways SOC Limited (SAA) with consequential cancellation of bookings has resulted in a sudden deterioration of SAA’s financial position," the department said in media statement released on Wednesday.

"Accordingly, the department of public enterprises is working together with SAA to urgently formulate immediate actions that will be required to provide support to enable SAA to carry on its business. However, SAA cannot continue 'as is'."