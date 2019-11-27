Impasse at SAA result of unethical, weak leadership

Seemingly, the consultation paralysis was the source of the industrial action that cost the SA Airways (SAA) revenue it desperately needs to stay afloat.

It was a result of management negotiating in bad faith, using guerrilla tactics against organised labour and risk plunging the airline into financial distress to affect its credit outlook.

The dismal situation was a naked proof of lack of capable and ethical leadership in the country.

It dampens one's hope amidst a disjuncture between the shareholder and stakeholders about the consensus to make the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) financially viable.