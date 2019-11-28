Don't blame workers for striking, scrutinise executives' conduct

The much-criticised strike at SAA is over. The airline, which has relied on government bailouts to stay in the air, was not going to survive a protracted stoppage.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the SAA Cabin Crew Association have been villainised for embarking on the strike, demanding a bigger pay hike as well as opposing the proposed restructuring that would see the cutting of just under 1,000 jobs.

Under the dire economic circumstances the airline is faced with, it is very easy to accuse trade unions and their members of being greedy when they seek to fight for their livelihoods.

Of course, for trade unions, job losses mean less members and thus less contributions to their coffers. Nevertheless, there is more to the story than this.

In SA, industrial action is often seen from the perspective of the business against which workers are demonstrating.

Very little focus is put on the worker perspective. This skews facts and presents a one-sided account of issues, actions, effects and consequences.

This was the case during the protracted strike along the platinum belt in Marikana in 2012. There's still a lot to be learned from that dark period of the new SA's short history.