Offer ailing SAA to Branson, he is the only one who can save it

SAA's business is finish and klaar.

Suppliers, staff and service providers that have not been paid are about to get burnt.

It's no different to so many businesses going belly up in this sagging economy.

Instead of another bailout, the government should offer five cents from every rand and clear the books.

Like Virgin airline, Richard Branson must be offered the ailing infrastructure for R1 and free of any encumbrances. He will rebrand the new airline as "Virgin SA" and apply the rules and disciplines that have allowed Virgin airline to survive in a highly competitive industry.

Sounds simple? It actually is. There are no other workable solutions.

New routes, new management, a trimmed down and sleek workforce, no more buddies and no more toxic unions.

Peter Bachtis, Benoni