Dutch war criminal fights extradition in Cape Town magistrate's court

And with good reason. Fighting his case were some of Cape Town's top senior counsel including Anton Katz and specialist attorney Garry Eisenberg.

For state prosecutor Christopher Burke the matter was simple, the Dutch supreme court had requested that SA extradite Kouwenhoven to the Netherlands to face justice for the war crimes he committed in a war which led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.

Burke said Kouwenhoven was convicted and sentenced by the Hertogenbosch Court of Appeal to 19 years’ imprisonment, which was subsequently finally and irrevocably confirmed by the Supreme Court of the Netherlands in its judgment of December 18 2018.

His offences included “complicity in co-committing violations of the laws and customs of war, while the offence results in death or involves rape, committed multiple times”.

“These offences involve, among other things murder, including decapitating civilians, throwing babies against walls and in wells, rape, torture and looting/plundering as set out in 'common' article 3 of the Geneva Conventions,” said Burke.

“Between July 21 2001 until May 8 2002 in Buchanan, Liberia, this involved trade in, and supply of, amongst other things, weapons, ammunition and military equipment which weapons included, amongst others, AK-47s, rocket propelled grenades and general machine guns to Charles Taylor and/or his armed forces and employees of Kouwenhoven’s Oriental Timber Company (OTC)," he said.

But for Kouwenhoven, Friday's case was about his “liberty”.