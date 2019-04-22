Two train sets that were burnt to ashes at Cape Town Station on Sunday were worth an estimated R33m‚ according to Metrorail.

Richard Walker‚ regional head of Metrorail‚ said that two platforms were also damaged during the blaze and warned that commuters would feel the knock-on effects.

"A [train] set was torched on platform 13 and high winds immediately fanned the fire and moved to an adjacent train set. The final count now is 12 coaches with an estimated value of damage to the train sets alone of about R33m‚" he told CapeTalk radio on Monday.

"Then obviously there is the further damage to infrastructure and facilities at the station as well."

Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant told the radio station earlier that CCTV footage had captured images of two people at the scene of the blaze‚ who were initially apprehended by security but then escaped.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato said in a statement on Monday that while the cause of of the fire had yet to be determined‚ "the reality is that more than 40 carriages have been burnt in arson attacks since 2017‚ crippling the backbone of public transport in the City of Cape Town‚ and yet not a single person has been charged as being responsible for any of the more than 10 incidents over the past two years".