South Africa

Three more Cape Town train carriages go up in smoke

By Dan Meyer - 07 October 2019 - 15:26
Three train carriages were burning on Monday at Glencairn station in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

Fire and rescue services were attending to a train fire at Glencairn railway station in Cape Town on Monday afternoon.

At least three carriages were alight.

JP Smith, Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, said no injuries had been reported.

"Confirmed that three carriages are alight at Glencairn station. No injuries at this present moment. Fire and rescue are waiting on an electrical permit to confirm there is no current so that they can extinguish the blaze," said Smith.

Fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the situation "is still fluid".

"At present three carriages are on fire," he said.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said police had not been engaged and were therefore not investigating foul play "at this stage".

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) was unavailable for comment at the time of publishing.

