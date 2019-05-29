Third train on fire in less than a day at Cape Town station
Yet another train carriage was engulfed in flames at Cape Town station after lunch on Wednesday.
Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed that the latest train fire - which comes less than 24 hours after two carriages burnt at the station overnight - had been extinguished.
Initial but unconfirmed reports indicated that the latest fire may have been caused by an electrical or technical fault.
Another train was on fire at Cape Town station 13:58 today #CTtrainFire @IOL @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/TiARiUJdU2— Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) May 29, 2019
Metrorail said in a media statement about the incident on Tuesday evening that a train that pulled into the station around 7.40pm was already on fire.
"Fire services managed to contain the fire at 8.40pm after the electricity was switched off. Metrorail technical teams are on site to assess the damage and to commence cleaning up operations as soon as possible."
No injuries were reported.
Metrorail said platforms five and six would be closed until their safety had been assessed.
"Trains arriving and departing from these platforms will be reassigned to alternative platforms. Five other platforms, 12, 13 and 16-19, remain closed at the station as a result of previous fire damage."