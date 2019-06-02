South Africa

Train carriages burn in Cape Town

By Staff Reporter - 02 June 2019 - 15:49
Train carriages went up in flames at an engineering yard in Cape Town on Sunday.
Image: Facebook/Voice of the Cape Radio

Several train carriages were burnt in a fire that started at a Transnet engineering yard in Maitland, Cape Town, on Sunday.

Five firefighting vehicles, one rescue vehicle and 21 firefighters were dispatched to contain the blaze.

“The fire has been contained to several disused carriages,” said Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

No injuries were reported.

Sunday’s fire was the third involving trains in Cape Town within the space of a few days.

A train pulled into Cape Town station on May 28 on fire. The next day another train was engulfed in flames at the station.

X