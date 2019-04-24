'I burnt the trains', suspect in Cape Town arson attack tells magistrate

"I burnt the trains," declared Thobela Xoseni during his first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old smiled strangely at magistrate Greg Jacobs after a brief, loud and rambling consultation with his legal aid attorney across the wooden railing of the dock.

Xoseni, from Khayelitsha, was arrested after video footage from Cape Town station, where two train fires occurred simultaneously on Sunday, allegedly showed him exiting one of the trains.

After explaining something through a Xhosa translator to his attorney, he declared loudly: "I set the trains on fire, I burnt the trains".