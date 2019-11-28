PSL, Safpu deal to benefit retired players

Soccer players, like any other athletes, have become part of our DNA.

They entertain us week in and week out in their respective specialised fields.

We regard them as our heroes and some of these athletes are role models to the youngsters and budding athletes.

We always wish them to thrive and become international stars.

And it is for this reason that we become distressed to see former players becoming impecunious after their playing days.

We have used this space many times before, albeit with melancholy, to highlight the plight of wretched ex-players, especially former soccer stars.

We have tried to come up with some solutions to their problem, but still we continued to read about depressing stories about how the once shining stars have become alcoholics and drug addicts.

Some are struggling to make ends meet after retirement and see their luxury cars and properties repossessed by the banks. It has been downhearted stories, to say the least.