Fire leaves over 160 homeless in Khayelitsha

On Tuesday, about 35 shacks were destroyed by fire in Tsepetsepe informal settlement, Khayelitsha, leaving 162 people without a roof over their heads.

Shack dwellers said they battled the fire from about 11am till 3pm. “The fire started in one closed shack where an electricity box exploded while the owner was at work,” said Xolisani Adam, who helped fight the fire.

“The electrical cables burned and caused other electrical boxes to explode as well and burn other shacks.”

“Some shacks were closed as the residents were away at work, so we had to kick doors down and pull their belongings out,” said Adam.

He said he and other residents used hosepipes and buckets of water to extinguish the blaze. “We connected the hosepipes to one communal tap. We needed water badly,” said Adam.

He said the first fire engine came without water, another with inadequate water and only the third vehicle “came filled with water”.