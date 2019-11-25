South Africa

Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane join hands at National Day of Prayer

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 25 November 2019 - 11:26
EFF leader Julius Malema and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane at the National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium.
Image: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

Arch enemies in politics, friends in Christ?

EFF leader Julius Malema and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane joined hands at the National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Malema and Maimane were among guests at the service, hosted by the Patrice Motsepe Foundation and 33 religious and faith-based organisations.

Other well-known faces included Rebecca Malope, Benjamin Dube, Winnie Mashaba and Bantu Holomisa.

On social media, the EFF said its prayer was for an end to racism worldwide.

Maimane said the country had been through a lot and believed better days were ahead.

The gathering was held to unite people in their concern for the country, including poverty, gender-based violence and disunity.

The first event was held in 2017. It has seen more than 90,000 people gather at the stadium every year.

SowetanLIVE reported that security guards had to open the gates to avoid a stampede.

The stadium was full, with many people left outside, upset that they could not join the event's activities.

