Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane join hands at National Day of Prayer

Arch enemies in politics, friends in Christ?

EFF leader Julius Malema and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane joined hands at the National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Malema and Maimane were among guests at the service, hosted by the Patrice Motsepe Foundation and 33 religious and faith-based organisations.

Other well-known faces included Rebecca Malope, Benjamin Dube, Winnie Mashaba and Bantu Holomisa.

On social media, the EFF said its prayer was for an end to racism worldwide.