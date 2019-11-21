Entertainment

Julius Malema asks Mzansi to pray for sick gospel star Neyi Zimu

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 21 November 2019 - 11:22
EFF leader Julius Malema visited Neyi Zimu at Baragwanath Hospital.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

South Africans and fans of gospel music have flooded EFF leader Julius Malema's timeline with well wishes for sick musician and pastor Neyi Zimu.

The messages came after Malema told his Twitter followers that the pastor was fighting for his life in Johannesburg's Baragwanath Hospital.

Malema said he was satisfied with the progress the musician was making, but urged South Africans to pray for him and his family.

Here's a glimpse of tweeps' messages:

On Tuesday, gospel singer Dr Tumi informed his fans and followers of the star's sickness and asked for prayers.

Zimu last tweeted “Love you my family” on October 28.

