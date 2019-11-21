Julius Malema asks Mzansi to pray for sick gospel star Neyi Zimu
South Africans and fans of gospel music have flooded EFF leader Julius Malema's timeline with well wishes for sick musician and pastor Neyi Zimu.
The messages came after Malema told his Twitter followers that the pastor was fighting for his life in Johannesburg's Baragwanath Hospital.
Malema said he was satisfied with the progress the musician was making, but urged South Africans to pray for him and his family.
This morning we paid Pastor Neyi Zimu a visit at Baragwanath Hospital and we are impressed with the progress our brother and gospel veteran musician is making. My fellow countrymen and women let's pray for him and his family during these difficult times. #PrayForNeyiZimu pic.twitter.com/RhCK5qe6oz— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 20, 2019
Here's a glimpse of tweeps' messages:
Jehova re tshephile wena, fodisa bohle ba ba leng ko dipetlele?? pic.twitter.com/EMO8yhyqil— KgapsJoeWaLekhosi✌? (@JoeMakgapeetsa) November 20, 2019
May he recover soonest in Jesus name. pic.twitter.com/1dMtKbTIyS— Cand'Ziziba (@tru_wongazee) November 20, 2019
Get well soon Pastor Neyi Zimu. You'll definitely pull through. Stay positive.— Vutomi Salani (@Vutomy) November 20, 2019
On Tuesday, gospel singer Dr Tumi informed his fans and followers of the star's sickness and asked for prayers.
Evening family. Let’s please keep Pastor Neyi Zimu in our prayers. If you can spare a moment and let’s put his well being before the throne. We trust God for full recovery in Jesus name. The devil is a liar.— Dr Tumi (@DrTumisang) November 19, 2019
