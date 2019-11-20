Gloves off as AfriForum says Julius Malema is lying again about assault on cop

South Africa

Julius Malema and Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the Randburg magistrate's court on November 20 2019. AfriForum says Malema denied firing a firearm unlawfully, lied about his involvement in the VBS looting, lied about his involvement in On Point corruption and lies when he says he did not assault a policeman.
Lobby group AfriForum on Wednesday accused EFF leader Julius Malema of “lying” about not assaulting a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral.

Malema and party spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared in court earlier in the day, accused of assaulting the officer at the funeral in April 2018.

They appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court, flanked by party leaders including Dali Mpofu, Godrich Gardee, Floyd Shivambu and Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi.

Speaking outside court, Malema denied he and Ndlozi had assaulted the officer.

The EFF's Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court, accused of assaulting a policeman in April 2018. Malema said the common assault case against him and Ndlozi was “useless” and a waste of time. The pair allegedly assaulted the policeman for refusing them entrance into the burial site of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“I've never done that. If I laid a hand on him, I would have panel-beaten him. I don't play when I lay a hand. I didn't do that. Mbuyiseni didn't do that. All we were fighting for was to enter the cemetery and go and bury our mother,” Malema said outside court.

Responding, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said: “Mr Malema is not known for being a truthful person. He denied firing a firearm unlawfully. Next week, he is appearing in court for that in East London.

“He's lying about his involvement in the VBS [Mutual Bank] looting. He's lying about his involvement in On Point corruption, so we are not surprised that he is denying this,” he said.

AfriForum would not allow Malema or anybody else to assault a police officer, Kriel said.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane has dismissed claims by the lobby group that the prosecuting authority dragged its feet in acting against Malema and Ndlozi.

“As the NPA, we followed due processes. The matter was not trial ready, hence it was not enrolled. Investigations were ongoing and we had to wait for those investigations to be concluded before we could enrol the matter on the court roll.” 

The matter was postponed to March 10 for trial. Malema and Ndlozi are out on warning.

