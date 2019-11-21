WATCH | EFF aims to take over City of Joburg when Mashaba steps down
EFF leader Julius Malema addressed members of the press on November 21 2019. Malema spoke on numerous topics in the lead-up to the December 9 EFF conference to be held at Nasrec.
The EFF wants to govern City of Johannesburg when mayor Herman Mashaba steps down next week.
Party leader Julius Malema has said that the EFF would field it’s own mayoral candidate for the metropolitan municipality. “We are going to field our candidate in Joburg and the leadership will announce the name in due course,” said Malema.
“There’s a nonsense I am not prepared to entertain of 'why are you not supporting the DA?', we supported the DA and it’s their turn now to support the EFF. It’s only fair, why should we always support the white man? Why can’t the white man find it in himself to support a black man?.” Malema announced strict trade measures that would guide them if they were to support a candidate fielded by opposition political parties.
He said that they would only support another party’s candidate in Johannesburg if that party promises to support the EFF governance of Tshwane.
“We are not saying we won’t talk, we will talk, on condition they support the EFF candidate. We think we are ready to govern Joburg.
“Anyone who wants our support now, we are prepared to listen - who is taking Joburg and who is taking Tshwane - so whoever say we support EFF in Joburg, we’ll be able to support the same person in Tshwane. So we are now going to govern, we are not playing. You support us in Joburg, we support you in Tshwane,” said Malema.
The DA yesterday announced that Funzi Ngubeni would be their preferred candidate to lead Johannesburg, but Malema has made it clear that they would not be supporting them.
The marriage between the EFF and DA ended abruptly early this year when the DA rejected the Red Berets’ demand to allow them to govern in at least one metropolitan municipality.
“We are not talking to anyone in Johannesburg, we are going to field a candidate because people are fielding candidates without talking to anyone, so it looks like that’s how it works. “The DA has fielded a candidate they have not spoken to us and all that,” said Malema.
None of the political parties have majority in the two metros and would need each other in order to govern. Malema said that they are currently not in talks with any other political party as yet, but those talks would be had soon.
“We are also not talking to the ANC, if they want to come on board, they must come on board supporting the EFF. “Are we not leaders? Are we not capable to lead? Why is the question always ‘who is the EFF is going to support?’ Why are you not asking that question to those other parties? So we are going to field a candidate, we are going to contest and we call upon the DA and ANC to support our candidate,” said Malema.
According to Malema, the EFF would, at its December 2nd National People’s Assembly, discuss coalition governments and decide whether they would go ahead with them or not.
