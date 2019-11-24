Prayers pour in for ailing Neyi Zimu
Prayers are pouring in for gospel singer Neyi Zimu, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for a rare skin disease.
Zimu, a pastor at All Nation Revival Ministries, is battling mycosis and is currently admitted at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Diepkloof, Soweto, for chemotherapy.
According to the 49-year-old singer's wife, Nelisiwe Sibisi-Zimu, mycosis is a blood problem that manifests itself on the skin.
Sibisi-Zimu explained that the skin problem began two years ago and it caused a rash and was itchy.
"Last year, he was on a light therapy and we realised that it was not giving us results. We decided to involve oncology and he has just started chemotherapy.
"The higher stage treatment of the disease is chemotherapy," she said.
Sibisi-Zimu explained that it has been a difficult moment for the family.
"It is hard but his situation has brought us together. It has made us to be more aware of each other's needs and brought us closer to God.
"This is a difficult moment because [our] children are writing exams and he is in hospital. Our Christian friends have been supportive and so has the extended family."
Sibisi-Zimu said her husband has taken a break from music and church activities to focus on the chemotherapy.
"He is currently on a sick leave until next year. We want him to focus on chemotherapy and healing," Sibisi-Zimu said.
EFF leader Julius Malema visited the singer in hospital and said in a statement that he was satisfied with the progress the musician was making but urged South Africans to pray for him and his family.
Friends of the gospel sensation like Dr Tumi have been posting messages of support on social network.
The Sebokeng-born singer, who has been in the industry since he was 15, honed his singing skills through groups like Family Factory and Joyous Celebration.
Zimu is a qualified sound engineer and had worked at the SABC for 10 years.
He has released albums such as Excited, Ena Ke Nako, Message, Lamb of God, Higher Higher and Come As You Are, among others.
