Prayers pour in for ailing Neyi Zimu

Prayers are pouring in for gospel singer Neyi Zimu, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for a rare skin disease.

Zimu, a pastor at All Nation Revival Ministries, is battling mycosis and is currently admitted at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Diepkloof, Soweto, for chemotherapy.

According to the 49-year-old singer's wife, Nelisiwe Sibisi-Zimu, mycosis is a blood problem that manifests itself on the skin.

Sibisi-Zimu explained that the skin problem began two years ago and it caused a rash and was itchy.

"Last year, he was on a light therapy and we realised that it was not giving us results. We decided to involve oncology and he has just started chemotherapy.

"The higher stage treatment of the disease is chemotherapy," she said.