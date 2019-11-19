DA's Funzi Ngobeni likely to replace outgoing Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba

MMC for finance in Johannesburg Funzi Ngobeni has been put up as the DA’s mayoral candidate in the city.

If successfully elected when the City of Johannesburg council convenes next week, Ngobeni would replace Herman Mashaba who resigned last month, following the election of Helen Zille as federal council chairperson.

“Funzi emerged as the party’s mayoral candidate to succeed mayor Mashaba following an internal selection process,” said DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi.

Ngobeni last month confirmed to SowetanLIVE that he was available and interested in the position.

"I will certainly be available if the party is supporting our government to continue in Joburg,” he said at the time.

Ngobeni, who holds a strategic role of DA's Joburg regional council chairperson, is highly-rated and will probably replace Mashaba.