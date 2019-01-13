Julius Malema and EFF pay further R100,000 to AfriForum

EFF leader Julius Malema and his party have paid two of the five court cost orders obtained against them by AfriForum following a second payment of more than R100,000 last week.

AfriForum said that Malema and the EFF had paid R108,960 on Thursday after having paid R126,703 to the civil rights organisation on November 13 last year.

This meant that they had so far paid more than R235,000 of the estimated R550,000 they owed AfriForum, it said.

Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum, welcomes the further payment. “AfriForum will use Malema and the EFF’s payments in our court battles to fight attempts to change the country’s constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation.”

According to AfriForum, the outstanding three cost orders will only be paid later, as two must still be taxed and one is subject to an appeal application brought by Malema and the EFF.

“Because of the two payments that AfriForum has already received from Malema and the EFF, AfriForum will not go ahead with selling at auction the EFF’s assets — which the sheriff has already seized — before the legal processes of the three outstanding cost orders have been finalised,” AfriForum said on Sunday.