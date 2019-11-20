Gun goes off in court: Ipid investigates KZN prosecutor's 'freak death'

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will investigate the death of senior state advocate Addelaid Ann Ferreira Watt.

Watt died after a gun displayed in court as an exhibit was accidentally discharged in the Ixopo regional court on Monday.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE on Wednesday, Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said Ipid was investigating the actions of an officer who was meant to ensure that the weapon was not loaded.

TimesLIVE broke the news on Monday.

It is understood the gun fell and a shot went off, hitting Watt in what has been described as “freak accident”.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing on November 18 of senior state advocate Addelaid Ann Ferreira Watt of the office of the director of public prosecutions, Pietermaritzburg,” said KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions Elaine Zungu.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said culpable homicide was being investigated by Umzimkhulu police.

“It is alleged that on November 18 at 15.20, a 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was struck by a bullet on the left of the hip. She died in hospital.

“It is alleged the weapon was brought to court to be entered as evidence in a house robbery case when it accidentally discharged in court. Unfortunately we cannot divulge further information as the investigations are at a sensitive stage,” he said.